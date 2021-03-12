Boys play Tencent’s Honour of Kings during an event inside a shopping mall in Handan, Hebei province, on August 5, 2018. Gaming addiction was once again a hot topic among Chinese legislators after President Xi Jinping raised the issue at the “two sessions”. Photo: Reuters Boys play Tencent’s Honour of Kings during an event inside a shopping mall in Handan, Hebei province, on August 5, 2018. Gaming addiction was once again a hot topic among Chinese legislators after President Xi Jinping raised the issue at the “two sessions”. Photo: Reuters
Boys play Tencent’s Honour of Kings during an event inside a shopping mall in Handan, Hebei province, on August 5, 2018. Gaming addiction was once again a hot topic among Chinese legislators after President Xi Jinping raised the issue at the “two sessions”. Photo: Reuters
President Xi Jinping puts spotlight on video game addiction as he raises concerns about teenagers

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping raised the issue of video game addiction at the ‘two sessions’ political gathering in Beijing, reigniting debate
  • Proposed solutions from legislators range from facial recognition and real-name registration to banning celebrity endorsements

Josh Ye
Updated: 5:03am, 12 Mar, 2021

