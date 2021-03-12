Cosplayers perform at the Bilibili stand during ChinaJoy at Shanghai New International Expo Center, China, on July 31, 2020. Photo: Getty Images Cosplayers perform at the Bilibili stand during ChinaJoy at Shanghai New International Expo Center, China, on July 31, 2020. Photo: Getty Images
Cosplayers perform at the Bilibili stand during ChinaJoy at Shanghai New International Expo Center, China, on July 31, 2020. Photo: Getty Images
Bilibili
Tech /  Big Tech

Bilibili: How a Chinese site dedicated to anime subculture grew up with its Gen Z users to become a mainstream success

  • The Chinese video streaming site is trying to maintain its unconventional appeal and sense of community, as it embraces a wider audience
  • Early users say Bilibili is losing its original charm, but some analysts say there are no obvious alternatives

Topic |   Bilibili
Tracy QuIris Deng
Tracy Qu and Iris Deng

Updated: 12:00pm, 12 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Cosplayers perform at the Bilibili stand during ChinaJoy at Shanghai New International Expo Center, China, on July 31, 2020. Photo: Getty Images Cosplayers perform at the Bilibili stand during ChinaJoy at Shanghai New International Expo Center, China, on July 31, 2020. Photo: Getty Images
Cosplayers perform at the Bilibili stand during ChinaJoy at Shanghai New International Expo Center, China, on July 31, 2020. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE