China’s coal mining industry, long known for dirty and dangerous working conditions, is set for a massive digital transformation, as Big Tech companies push the adoption of automation with key technologies such as 5G, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things. Illustration by Lau Ka-kuen China’s coal mining industry, long known for dirty and dangerous working conditions, is set for a massive digital transformation, as Big Tech companies push the adoption of automation with key technologies such as 5G, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things. Illustration by Lau Ka-kuen
China’s coal mining industry, long known for dirty and dangerous working conditions, is set for a massive digital transformation, as Big Tech companies push the adoption of automation with key technologies such as 5G, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things. Illustration by Lau Ka-kuen
Tech /  Big Tech

How Huawei, other tech firms can help make workers safe in China’s most dangerous industry

  • The world’s largest telecommunications equipment supplier is trying to bring the benefits of 5G mobile technology in the coal mining sector
  • Alibaba, Tencent and ZTE are among the Big Tech firms revving up digital transformation in the industry

Topic |   China technology
Celia ChenChe PanEric Ng
Celia Chen in Shenzhen, Che Pan in Beijing and Eric Ng

Updated: 11:23am, 13 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s coal mining industry, long known for dirty and dangerous working conditions, is set for a massive digital transformation, as Big Tech companies push the adoption of automation with key technologies such as 5G, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things. Illustration by Lau Ka-kuen China’s coal mining industry, long known for dirty and dangerous working conditions, is set for a massive digital transformation, as Big Tech companies push the adoption of automation with key technologies such as 5G, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things. Illustration by Lau Ka-kuen
China’s coal mining industry, long known for dirty and dangerous working conditions, is set for a massive digital transformation, as Big Tech companies push the adoption of automation with key technologies such as 5G, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things. Illustration by Lau Ka-kuen
READ FULL ARTICLE