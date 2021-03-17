This file photo taken on September 16, 2020, shows the headquarters of ByteDance, the parent company of video sharing app TikTok, in Beijing. Photo: AFP
TikTok owner ByteDance hiring AI chip designers amid China’s tech self-sufficiency drive
- The company has posted several chip-related jobs on its hiring website, most based in Beijing and Shanghai
- The ByteDance move comes amid a global chip shortage, which began in the second half of last year but has worsened in recent months
