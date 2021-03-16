Huawei Technologies Co chief legal officer Song Liuping speaks during the launch of the company’s latest intellectual property white paper, which was held at its headquarters in Shenzhen on March 16, 2021. Photo: Reuters
US-China tech war: Huawei pushes licensing of 5G mobile technology amid struggles with Washington’s trade sanctions
- Telecommunications giant Huawei ‘will not seek a royalty rate higher than US$2.50’ per 5G smartphone
- The company’s revenue from patent licensing between 2019 and 2021 was estimated to be ‘about US$1.2 billion to US$1.3 billion’
Topic | Huawei
Huawei Technologies Co chief legal officer Song Liuping speaks during the launch of the company’s latest intellectual property white paper, which was held at its headquarters in Shenzhen on March 16, 2021. Photo: Reuters