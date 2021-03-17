Dating and social app Soul, owned by Shanghai Renyimen Technology, matches users based on their answers to a quiz. Photo: Shutterstock
Company behind Chinese dating app Soul said to confidentially file for US IPO
- Shanghai Renyimen Technology, owner of dating and social app Soul, filed confidentially for an IPO in the US, sources say
- Soul uses AI to match like-minded users after they take a quiz that sorts them into one of five categories
