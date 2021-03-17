Pinduoduo had more active buyers than than Alibaba and JD.com in 2020, the company announced on Wednesday. Photo: AP Pinduoduo had more active buyers than than Alibaba and JD.com in 2020, the company announced on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Pinduoduo had more active buyers than than Alibaba and JD.com in 2020, the company announced on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Pinduoduo
Tech /  Big Tech

developing | Pinduoduo founder Colin Huang steps down as chairman

  • Colin Huang, who turned his social e-commerce platform into formidable rival for Alibaba and JD.com, has stepped down from the the board of directors
  • Having turned over the reins as CEO in 2020, the founder will now focus on research in food and life sciences, Pinduoduo said

Topic |   Pinduoduo
Yujie XueMatt Haldane
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen and Matt Haldane

Updated: 8:41pm, 17 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Pinduoduo had more active buyers than than Alibaba and JD.com in 2020, the company announced on Wednesday. Photo: AP Pinduoduo had more active buyers than than Alibaba and JD.com in 2020, the company announced on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Pinduoduo had more active buyers than than Alibaba and JD.com in 2020, the company announced on Wednesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE