Pinduoduo had more active buyers than than Alibaba and JD.com in 2020, the company announced on Wednesday. Photo: AP
developing | Pinduoduo founder Colin Huang steps down as chairman
- Colin Huang, who turned his social e-commerce platform into formidable rival for Alibaba and JD.com, has stepped down from the the board of directors
- Having turned over the reins as CEO in 2020, the founder will now focus on research in food and life sciences, Pinduoduo said
