A woman rides past Alibaba’s headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. Photo: AP Photo
Alibaba Cloud launches its first personal cloud product, challenging Baidu and Tencent
- The service, which opened for public testing on Monday, offers users up to two terabytes of free storage and ‘unlimited’ uploading and downloading speeds
- China’s personal cloud service market, which had 404 million users last year, continues to grow amid a rapid uptake of online services by consumers
Topic | China technology
A woman rides past Alibaba’s headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. Photo: AP Photo