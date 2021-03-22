A woman rides past Alibaba’s headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. Photo: AP Photo A woman rides past Alibaba’s headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. Photo: AP Photo
Alibaba Cloud launches its first personal cloud product, challenging Baidu and Tencent

  • The service, which opened for public testing on Monday, offers users up to two terabytes of free storage and ‘unlimited’ uploading and downloading speeds
  • China’s personal cloud service market, which had 404 million users last year, continues to grow amid a rapid uptake of online services by consumers

Jane Zhang
Updated: 5:00pm, 22 Mar, 2021

