As Bilibili prepares for its second listing in Hong Kong, the streaming platform is dealing with a culture war between the anime fans who made the company successful and newer users helping diversify its content offerings. Photo: Shutterstock
Pivoting away from anime, Bilibili has grown up with its users, attracting investors ahead of secondary listing in Hong Kong
- Users say they appreciate that Bilibili is no longer all about anime, comics and games
- The company’s pivot to a YouTube-like model makes it unique compared with Chinese competitors like iQiyi and Tencent Video that focus on highly produced dramas
Topic | Bilibili
As Bilibili prepares for its second listing in Hong Kong, the streaming platform is dealing with a culture war between the anime fans who made the company successful and newer users helping diversify its content offerings. Photo: Shutterstock