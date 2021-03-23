ByteDance headquarters in Beijing. ByteDance has long sought to rival Tencent in gaming, and it recently made its biggest acquisition yet towards that end. Photo: AFP
TikTok creator ByteDance snaps up the maker of the biggest mobile game in Southeast Asia, putting on an esports collision course with Tencent
- ByteDance is acquiring Moonton Technology for an undisclosed amount amid an ongoing lawsuit with Tencent, which alleges intellectual property infringement
- Moonton’s Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is one of the biggest mobile games in Southeast Asia, where Tencent has struggled to make headway with Honour of Kings
