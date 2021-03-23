Workers sort out packages for delivery at JD’s Yizhuang Smart Delivery Station in Beijing, Nov 11, 2020. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
JD.com invests US$800 million in last-mile delivery service to fill a gap in its community group buying strategy
- JD.com founder Richard Liu has created a community group buying unit to compete in what has become a key battlefield for China’s internet giants
- The rapid growth of community group buying has seen it come under intense government scrutiny as Beijing attempts to rein in the influence of Big Tech
