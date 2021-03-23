Workers sort out packages for delivery at JD’s Yizhuang Smart Delivery Station in Beijing, Nov 11, 2020. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song Workers sort out packages for delivery at JD’s Yizhuang Smart Delivery Station in Beijing, Nov 11, 2020. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
JD.com invests US$800 million in last-mile delivery service to fill a gap in its community group buying strategy

  • JD.com founder Richard Liu has created a community group buying unit to compete in what has become a key battlefield for China’s internet giants
  • The rapid growth of community group buying has seen it come under intense government scrutiny as Beijing attempts to rein in the influence of Big Tech

Minghe Hu
Minghe Hu in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 23 Mar, 2021

