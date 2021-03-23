Kuaishou Technology operates China’s second-biggest short video-sharing platform. Photo: Bloomberg Kuaishou Technology operates China’s second-biggest short video-sharing platform. Photo: Bloomberg
Kuaishou Technology operates China’s second-biggest short video-sharing platform. Photo: Bloomberg
Kuaishou
Short video giant Kuaishou beats revenue estimates in first quarterly report since its Hong Kong listing

  • Beijing-based Kuaishou reported revenue of US$2.8 billion in the December quarter on the back of its marketing services and live-streaming operations
  • The company’s net loss widened to US$2.9 billion on higher operating expenses in the same period

Tracy Qu
Updated: 8:08pm, 23 Mar, 2021

