A Tencent booth at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China, on September 4, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Tencent-backed DouYu still wants to merge with Huya despite government antitrust concerns
- DouYu and Huya, ranked No 1 and 2 as China’s top video-streaming sites for gamers, hold nearly 90 per cent of the market
- Chinese market regulators have previously expressed concerns over the potential merger
