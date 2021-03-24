A Tencent booth at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China, on September 4, 2020. Photo: Reuters A Tencent booth at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China, on September 4, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Tencent-backed DouYu still wants to merge with Huya despite government antitrust concerns

  • DouYu and Huya, ranked No 1 and 2 as China’s top video-streaming sites for gamers, hold nearly 90 per cent of the market
  • Chinese market regulators have previously expressed concerns over the potential merger

Josh Ye
Josh Ye

Updated: 5:00pm, 24 Mar, 2021

