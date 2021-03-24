An installation reading “Follow Our Party Start Your Business” in front of the Tencent headquarters in Shenzhen on March 20. Photo: Bloomberg
developing | Tencent posts 175 per cent rise in fourth-quarter profit, as it faces tighter scrutiny from Chinese regulators and seeks new growth opportunities
- Tencent’s fourth-quarter profit beat estimates by 80 per cent, reaching US$9.1 billion
- The tech giant’s continued growth faces increasing challenges in its home market, where regulatory scrutiny is hitting its gaming and financial services empire
Topic | Tencent
