An installation reading “Follow Our Party Start Your Business” in front of the Tencent headquarters in Shenzhen on March 20. Photo: Bloomberg An installation reading “Follow Our Party Start Your Business” in front of the Tencent headquarters in Shenzhen on March 20. Photo: Bloomberg
An installation reading “Follow Our Party Start Your Business” in front of the Tencent headquarters in Shenzhen on March 20. Photo: Bloomberg
Tencent
Tech /  Big Tech

developing | Tencent posts 175 per cent rise in fourth-quarter profit, as it faces tighter scrutiny from Chinese regulators and seeks new growth opportunities

  • Tencent’s fourth-quarter profit beat estimates by 80 per cent, reaching US$9.1 billion
  • The tech giant’s continued growth faces increasing challenges in its home market, where regulatory scrutiny is hitting its gaming and financial services empire

Topic |   Tencent
Iris DengCelia Chen
Iris Deng and Celia Chen in Shenzhen

Updated: 5:46pm, 24 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An installation reading “Follow Our Party Start Your Business” in front of the Tencent headquarters in Shenzhen on March 20. Photo: Bloomberg An installation reading “Follow Our Party Start Your Business” in front of the Tencent headquarters in Shenzhen on March 20. Photo: Bloomberg
An installation reading “Follow Our Party Start Your Business” in front of the Tencent headquarters in Shenzhen on March 20. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE