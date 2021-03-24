Xiaomi Corp’s new Mi 11 smartphone. The Beijing-based company recorded its most-profitable year so far in 2020. Photo: Handout Xiaomi Corp’s new Mi 11 smartphone. The Beijing-based company recorded its most-profitable year so far in 2020. Photo: Handout
developing | Xiaomi posts 261 per cent rise in quarterly profit after winning preliminary injunction against US investment ban

  • Smartphone giant Xiaomi’s fourth-quarter profit beat market estimates to reach US$1.3 billion
  • Revenue in the December quarter hit US$10.8 billion on the back of overseas market growth

Jane ZhangCelia Chen
Jane Zhang and Celia Chen in Shenzhen

Updated: 8:13pm, 24 Mar, 2021

