Tencent founder and CEO Pony Ma Huateng attends the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai on September 17, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Tencent’s Pony Ma talks with antitrust authorities in Beijing, putting on a brave face amid new fintech rules
- Tencent confirmed a meeting between founder Pony Ma and Beijing’s antitrust authority, but the tech giant said the meeting was voluntary and a normal occurrence
- The prospect of tightening antitrust scrutiny in fintech and other areas has made investors skittish, pushing stock prices down as earnings continue to rise
Topic | Tencent
