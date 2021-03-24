Tencent founder and CEO Pony Ma Huateng attends the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai on September 17, 2018. Photo: Reuters Tencent founder and CEO Pony Ma Huateng attends the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai on September 17, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Tencent founder and CEO Pony Ma Huateng attends the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai on September 17, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Tencent
Tech /  Big Tech

Tencent’s Pony Ma talks with antitrust authorities in Beijing, putting on a brave face amid new fintech rules

  • Tencent confirmed a meeting between founder Pony Ma and Beijing’s antitrust authority, but the tech giant said the meeting was voluntary and a normal occurrence
  • The prospect of tightening antitrust scrutiny in fintech and other areas has made investors skittish, pushing stock prices down as earnings continue to rise

Topic |   Tencent
Iris Deng
Iris Deng

Updated: 10:59pm, 24 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Tencent founder and CEO Pony Ma Huateng attends the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai on September 17, 2018. Photo: Reuters Tencent founder and CEO Pony Ma Huateng attends the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai on September 17, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Tencent founder and CEO Pony Ma Huateng attends the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai on September 17, 2018. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE