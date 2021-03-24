Tech unicorn ByteDance is relocating more senior executives at its regional headquarters in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Xiaomi’s international business head quits to join ByteDance as its CFO in Singapore
- Chew Shou Zi is moving to ByteDance after six years in Xiaomi
- He will serve as chief financial officer of ByteDance in Singapore, where the tech unicorn’s regional head office is located
Topic | Xiaomi
Tech unicorn ByteDance is relocating more senior executives at its regional headquarters in Singapore. Photo: Reuters