Xiaomi Corp plans to continue expanding its physical retail network in China, the world’s largest smartphone market. Photo: Bloomberg Xiaomi Corp plans to continue expanding its physical retail network in China, the world’s largest smartphone market. Photo: Bloomberg
Xiaomi Corp plans to continue expanding its physical retail network in China, the world’s largest smartphone market. Photo: Bloomberg
Xiaomi
Tech /  Big Tech

Xiaomi moves past struggling Huawei as No 1 Chinese smartphone vendor in global market

  • Xiaomi recorded its most profitable year in 2020 on the back of expanded sales and global market share
  • The Beijing-based company was the world’s third-largest smartphone vendor in the fourth quarter, behind Apple and Samsung

Topic |   Xiaomi
Jane ZhangCelia Chen
Jane Zhang and Celia Chen in Shenzhen

Updated: 5:59pm, 25 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Xiaomi Corp plans to continue expanding its physical retail network in China, the world’s largest smartphone market. Photo: Bloomberg Xiaomi Corp plans to continue expanding its physical retail network in China, the world’s largest smartphone market. Photo: Bloomberg
Xiaomi Corp plans to continue expanding its physical retail network in China, the world’s largest smartphone market. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE