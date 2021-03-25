A Tencent logo is seen at its booth at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China on September 4, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Tencent’s robust earnings belie looming regulatory challenges
- Regulatory scrutiny over gaming, fintech and antitrust issues clouds Tencent’s future, despite its stellar 2020 financial results
- Tencent plays down the impact of a potential restructuring of its fintech business
Topic | Tencent
A Tencent logo is seen at its booth at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China on September 4, 2020. Photo: Reuters