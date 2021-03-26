Baidu is one of several Chinese tech firms to offer a secondary listing in Hong Kong in recent years. New rules in the US could make it difficult for Chinese companies to remain listed in New York. Photo: Bloomberg Baidu is one of several Chinese tech firms to offer a secondary listing in Hong Kong in recent years. New rules in the US could make it difficult for Chinese companies to remain listed in New York. Photo: Bloomberg
Baidu is one of several Chinese tech firms to offer a secondary listing in Hong Kong in recent years. New rules in the US could make it difficult for Chinese companies to remain listed in New York. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese tech giants face US SEC ultimatum: comply with American accounting practices or delist

  • The US Securities and Exchange Commission has implemented a Trump-era law requiring foreign US-listed companies to allow their accounting books to be reviewed
  • The US is not likely to remain the top destination for Chinese tech IPOs, as many firms have already sought secondary listings in Hong Kong

Minghe Hu in Beijing and Tracy Qu

Updated: 12:00am, 26 Mar, 2021

