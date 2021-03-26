Baidu is one of several Chinese tech firms to offer a secondary listing in Hong Kong in recent years. New rules in the US could make it difficult for Chinese companies to remain listed in New York. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese tech giants face US SEC ultimatum: comply with American accounting practices or delist
- The US Securities and Exchange Commission has implemented a Trump-era law requiring foreign US-listed companies to allow their accounting books to be reviewed
- The US is not likely to remain the top destination for Chinese tech IPOs, as many firms have already sought secondary listings in Hong Kong
Topic | US-China tech war
Baidu is one of several Chinese tech firms to offer a secondary listing in Hong Kong in recent years. New rules in the US could make it difficult for Chinese companies to remain listed in New York. Photo: Bloomberg