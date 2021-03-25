Yao, a character from Tencent Holdings’ blockbuster online game Honour of Kings, dons a Burberry outfit. Photo: Handout Yao, a character from Tencent Holdings’ blockbuster online game Honour of Kings, dons a Burberry outfit. Photo: Handout
Xinjiang cotton controversy spills into virtual battle, as Tencent removes Burberry outfit from China’s top game

  • Tencent’s action comes days after it unveiled a cross-promotion deal with the British luxury fashion house
  • London-based Burberry has said that it did not use any raw materials from the Xinjiang region

Josh Ye
Updated: 10:00pm, 25 Mar, 2021

