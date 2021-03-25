Yao, a character from Tencent Holdings’ blockbuster online game Honour of Kings, dons a Burberry outfit. Photo: Handout
Xinjiang cotton controversy spills into virtual battle, as Tencent removes Burberry outfit from China’s top game
- Tencent’s action comes days after it unveiled a cross-promotion deal with the British luxury fashion house
- London-based Burberry has said that it did not use any raw materials from the Xinjiang region
Topic | Xinjiang
Yao, a character from Tencent Holdings’ blockbuster online game Honour of Kings, dons a Burberry outfit. Photo: Handout