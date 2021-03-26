Food delivery couriers for Meituan Dianping stand with insulated bags during a morning briefing on a street in Shanghai, on November 29, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
developing | Food delivery giant Meituan posts 35 per cent quarterly revenue increase as pandemic-hit consumer spending recovers
- Meituan beat analyst estimates by pulling in US$5.8 billion in the fourth quarter after consumer spending had previously dipped during the Covid-19 pandemic
- Annual revenue also increased 18 per cent to US$17.5 billion in 2020, aided by growth in the company’s community group buying service
Topic | Meituan
