Chinese star Angelababy poses with a Meitu-branded smartphone on April 8 , 2015. Photo: Simon Song
China’s struggling selfie king Meitu finally has a profitable year

  • Beauty filter app maker Meitu reports full-year profit for the first time after going public in Hong Kong in 2016, driven by growth in membership subscriptions
  • Meitu has ventured into smartphones, e-commerce and social networking, and is now investing in cryptocurrencies

Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 5:36am, 27 Mar, 2021

Chinese star Angelababy poses with a Meitu-branded smartphone on April 8 , 2015. Photo: Simon Song
