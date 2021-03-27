Chinese star Angelababy poses with a Meitu-branded smartphone on April 8 , 2015. Photo: Simon Song
China’s struggling selfie king Meitu finally has a profitable year
- Beauty filter app maker Meitu reports full-year profit for the first time after going public in Hong Kong in 2016, driven by growth in membership subscriptions
- Meitu has ventured into smartphones, e-commerce and social networking, and is now investing in cryptocurrencies
