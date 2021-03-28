After a 60-day ban for promoting fake bird’s nest on Kuaishou, Xinba returned on Saturday with a 12-hour, record-smashing session, pulling in US$300 million. Photo: Sina.com
Comeback king: China’s disgraced live-streaming ‘sales king’ sells in 12 hours what a Hong Kong mall sells in 12 months
- Xinba, one of the biggest influencers on Chinese streaming platform Kuaishou, sold US$300 million worth of goods in a single session
- The streamer became the subject of controversy last year after selling fake bird’s nest – an expensive Chinese delicacy
Topic | E-commerce
