After a 60-day ban for promoting fake bird’s nest on Kuaishou, Xinba returned on Saturday with a 12-hour, record-smashing session, pulling in US$300 million. Photo: Sina.com After a 60-day ban for promoting fake bird’s nest on Kuaishou, Xinba returned on Saturday with a 12-hour, record-smashing session, pulling in US$300 million. Photo: Sina.com
Comeback king: China’s disgraced live-streaming ‘sales king’ sells in 12 hours what a Hong Kong mall sells in 12 months

  • Xinba, one of the biggest influencers on Chinese streaming platform Kuaishou, sold US$300 million worth of goods in a single session
  • The streamer became the subject of controversy last year after selling fake bird’s nest – an expensive Chinese delicacy

Iris Deng
Updated: 6:00pm, 28 Mar, 2021

