A man browses his smartphone outside a Huawei store at a shopping mall in Beijing. Photo: AP
Huawei removes Nike and Adidas from its app store amid Xinjiang cotton controversy
- A nationwide consumer boycott against foreign brands is sweeping the country in response to their previous statements about refusing to use Xinjiang cotton
- A Tmall sale offering the latest Nike women’s shoes for 699 yuan (US$107) on Friday night attracted 350,000 subscribers, and the product sold out immediately
