Underground trading of personal information has transformed into a professional and industrialised value chain in China. Photo: Reuters
To build a ‘Digital China’, the country must first deal with its rampant black market for personal information
- Underground trading of personal information has become a professional and industrialised value chain in China
- The central government is seeking to establish a data governance regime, highlighting the responsibility of online platforms to protect user data
Topic | Privacy
Underground trading of personal information has transformed into a professional and industrialised value chain in China. Photo: Reuters