Underground trading of personal information has transformed into a professional and industrialised value chain in China. Photo: Reuters Underground trading of personal information has transformed into a professional and industrialised value chain in China. Photo: Reuters
Underground trading of personal information has transformed into a professional and industrialised value chain in China. Photo: Reuters
Privacy
Tech /  Big Tech

To build a ‘Digital China’, the country must first deal with its rampant black market for personal information

  • Underground trading of personal information has become a professional and industrialised value chain in China
  • The central government is seeking to establish a data governance regime, highlighting the responsibility of online platforms to protect user data

Topic |   Privacy
Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 4:58am, 30 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Underground trading of personal information has transformed into a professional and industrialised value chain in China. Photo: Reuters Underground trading of personal information has transformed into a professional and industrialised value chain in China. Photo: Reuters
Underground trading of personal information has transformed into a professional and industrialised value chain in China. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE