Xiaomi Corp chief executive Lei Jun presents the company’s latest flagship smartphone, the 11Ultra, at its product launch in Beijing on March 29, 2021. Photo: Handout
After a week of hype, Xiaomi underwhelms with abrupt end of launch event
- Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun spends most the company’s Mega Launch talking about Mi 11 Pro, Ultra and Lite phones
- Lei aims to continue the launch event Tuesday with Xiaomi fans hoping for news of a new electric vehicle
Topic | Xiaomi
