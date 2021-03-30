A Xiaomi Mi 5G smartphone on display inside the AliExpress plaza retail store, operated by Alibaba Group Holding, in Barcelona on Wednesday, January 13, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s EV war: Xiaomi enters the fray with multibillion dollar investment in the world’s largest market for electric vehicles
- The company will kick its project off with 10 billion yuan in initial investments and expects to spend up to US$10 billion over the next decade
- Lei Jun, the company’s founder and chief executive, will head the new electric car division, Xiaomi said
