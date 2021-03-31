Huawei rotating chairman Ken Hu addresses a speech during the opening ceremony of Huawei’s European Cyber Security Transparency Centre in Brussels on March 5, 2019. Photo: AFP
Huawei ekes out 3.8 per cent revenue growth for 2020 but overseas sales slump as US sanctions, pandemic take their toll
- Huawei generated US$136.7 billion in group revenue, representing 3.8 per cent year-on-year growth, its slowest annual increase in the past decade
- Net profit rose 3.2 per cent last year, with 7.3 per cent net profit margin
