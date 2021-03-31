TikTok, known as Douyin in China, is ByteDance’s most successful product, but the company has been looking to expand in several new areas, including gaming and education. Photo: Reuters TikTok, known as Douyin in China, is ByteDance’s most successful product, but the company has been looking to expand in several new areas, including gaming and education. Photo: Reuters
Founder of TikTok owner ByteDance tells employees to stay grounded and focused as company expands in size and value

  • ByteDance CEO Zhang Yiming told employees to keep an ‘ordinary mind’ and make decisions without worrying about growth goals as the company moves closer to an IPO
  • ByteDance’s valuation has surpassed that of Coca-Cola as it searches for new areas of growth, including gaming and education, while challenges overseas continue

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 12:47am, 1 Apr, 2021

