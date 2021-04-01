People stand under e-commerce giant JD.com’s logo at the Appliance and Electronics World Expo in Shanghai on March 23, 2021. The company’s fintech unit, JD Technology, will now run its cloud computing and artificial intelligence operations. Photo: Reuters
JD Technology completes business, ownership restructuring as IPO plans remain unclear
- JD.com has increased its equity interest in fintech unit JD Technology to 42 per cent, following a business restructuring
- The e-commerce giant’s cloud computing and artificial intelligence operations as well other assets worth US$2.4 billion have been transferred to JD Technology
Topic | JD.com
People stand under e-commerce giant JD.com’s logo at the Appliance and Electronics World Expo in Shanghai on March 23, 2021. The company’s fintech unit, JD Technology, will now run its cloud computing and artificial intelligence operations. Photo: Reuters