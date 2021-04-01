Pedestrians walk past the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) headquarters in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg Pedestrians walk past the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) headquarters in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Pedestrians walk past the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) headquarters in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Tech /  Big Tech

China semiconductors: SMIC cements its role as Beijing’s best hope in chips despite US restrictions 

  • The chip maker reported a record-high 27.5 billion yuan (US$4.2 billion) in revenue for 2020, representing 24.8 year-on-year growth
  • SMIC’s more mature nodes are still in high demand for applications from cars to consumer electronics amid a chip shortage caused by the pandemic

Topic |   Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC)
Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 8:06pm, 1 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Pedestrians walk past the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) headquarters in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg Pedestrians walk past the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) headquarters in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Pedestrians walk past the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) headquarters in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE