Pedestrians walk past the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) headquarters in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
China semiconductors: SMIC cements its role as Beijing’s best hope in chips despite US restrictions
- The chip maker reported a record-high 27.5 billion yuan (US$4.2 billion) in revenue for 2020, representing 24.8 year-on-year growth
- SMIC’s more mature nodes are still in high demand for applications from cars to consumer electronics amid a chip shortage caused by the pandemic
