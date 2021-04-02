Xiaomi’s iconic “mi” logo on top of an orange background got a revamped design with rounded corners, but the company largely drew mockery online over the expense. Photo: Reuters
Xiaomi’s new ‘squircle’ logo becomes the butt of online jokes with many claiming they could have made it for much less money
- Smartphone maker Xiaomi reportedly spent US$300,000 on a new logo inspired by Eastern philosophy, but online ridicule said it just rounded the square corners
- Xiaomi’s fortunes have been rising in China, having recently bested sanctions-hit Huawei in smartphone sales and plans to start making electric vehicles
