Call of Duty Mobile, in addition to Honour of Kings, is one of the biggest games developed by Tencent’s Timi Studios. Photo: Handout
Tencent’s Timi Studios, maker of Honour of Kings and Call of Duty Mobile, pulls in US$10 billion in 2020
- Big revenue gains give heft to Tencent’s ambitions to expand in ‘AAA’ titles on platforms such as PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Xbox
- Tencent made 23 per cent of its 2019 gaming revenue from overseas, but it hopes to eventually raise that to half
Topic | Tencent
