Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun speaks during the company’s new product unveiling event in Beijing, China, on 30 March 2021. Photo: Handout
Xiaomi bets big on ‘smartphone with four doors’ despite huge challenges in electric vehicle market
- Founder Lei Jun is hoping to turn cars into yet another connected device in Xiaomi’s IoT system
- The move from traditional cars to electric vehicles mirrors the transition from feature handsets to smartphones, analysts say
Topic | Xiaomi
Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun speaks during the company’s new product unveiling event in Beijing, China, on 30 March 2021. Photo: Handout