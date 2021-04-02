Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co is sharpening its focus on other connected devices and the enterprise market to cope with US trade sanctions. Photo: AP
Struggling Huawei moves focus to other connected devices, enterprise market amid US trade sanctions
- Huawei expects its focus on other connected devices and the enterprise market to help bolster its sanctions-hit operations
- Revenue from Huawei’s so-called 8+N business helped offset a decline in smartphone sales last year
