E-commerce giant JD.com’s logo is seen at the Appliance and Electronics World Expo in Shanghai on March 23, 2021. Photo: Reuters E-commerce giant JD.com’s logo is seen at the Appliance and Electronics World Expo in Shanghai on March 23, 2021. Photo: Reuters
E-commerce giant JD.com’s logo is seen at the Appliance and Electronics World Expo in Shanghai on March 23, 2021. Photo: Reuters
JD.com
Tech /  Big Tech

JD Technology withdraws IPO application in Shanghai amid China’s fintech rule changes

  • Fintech company JD Technology has pulled its IPO application in China’s Nasdaq-style Star Market
  • The withdrawal came a day before parent JD.com completed a reorganisation that transferred its cloud and AI operations to JD Technology

Topic |   JD.com
Minghe Hu
Minghe Hu in Beijing

Updated: 9:28pm, 2 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
E-commerce giant JD.com’s logo is seen at the Appliance and Electronics World Expo in Shanghai on March 23, 2021. Photo: Reuters E-commerce giant JD.com’s logo is seen at the Appliance and Electronics World Expo in Shanghai on March 23, 2021. Photo: Reuters
E-commerce giant JD.com’s logo is seen at the Appliance and Electronics World Expo in Shanghai on March 23, 2021. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE