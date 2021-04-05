Workers check products at Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd, the world’s biggest maker of electric vehicle batteries, at the company’s factory in Ningde, southeast China’s Fujian province. Photo: Xinhua
The next electric car battery champion could be European, rivalling giant Chinese supplier CATL
- The transcontinental drive is fuelled by plans for 27 electric vehicle battery-producing sites across the region this decade
- Sales of EVs in Europe more than doubled last year to about 1.3 million units, topping China for the first time
Topic | Electric cars
Workers check products at Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd, the world’s biggest maker of electric vehicle batteries, at the company’s factory in Ningde, southeast China’s Fujian province. Photo: Xinhua