Internet giant Tencent Holdings recently won a case against a former employee, who breached a non-compete agreement with the company. Photo: Reuters
Former Tencent employee ordered to pay US$167,000 for breaching non-compete pact after joining TikTok owner ByteDance
- The Beijing No 1 Intermediate People’s Court on March 22 issued a ruling against Chen Shuo for breaking a six-month non-compete agreement with Tencent
- Chen was ordered to pay Tencent compensation for the breach and return the sum he received from the firm after signing the non-compete pact
