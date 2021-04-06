South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co and Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co have denied reports of potential alliances with Apple on self-driving cars. Photo: Bloomberg
Apple CEO Tim Cook sets out autonomous cars as ‘ideal match’ for the tech giant
- Apple’s Project Titan is devoted to electric autonomous vehicles and has been in the works for several years, but details have been kept under wraps
- Tim Cook hinted that an option could be for Apple to build an autonomous-driving technology platform used by carmakers
Topic | Apple
South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co and Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co have denied reports of potential alliances with Apple on self-driving cars. Photo: Bloomberg