South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co and Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co have denied reports of potential alliances with Apple on self-driving cars. Photo: Bloomberg South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co and Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co have denied reports of potential alliances with Apple on self-driving cars. Photo: Bloomberg
South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co and Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co have denied reports of potential alliances with Apple on self-driving cars. Photo: Bloomberg
Apple
Tech /  Big Tech

Apple CEO Tim Cook sets out autonomous cars as ‘ideal match’ for the tech giant

  • Apple’s Project Titan is devoted to electric autonomous vehicles and has been in the works for several years, but details have been kept under wraps
  • Tim Cook hinted that an option could be for Apple to build an autonomous-driving technology platform used by carmakers

Topic |   Apple
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:32pm, 6 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co and Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co have denied reports of potential alliances with Apple on self-driving cars. Photo: Bloomberg South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co and Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co have denied reports of potential alliances with Apple on self-driving cars. Photo: Bloomberg
South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co and Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co have denied reports of potential alliances with Apple on self-driving cars. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE