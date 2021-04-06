Grave sweepers at Hong Kong’s Tseung Kwan O Chinese Permanent Cemetery on April 4, 2021. Photo: Jonathan Wong Grave sweepers at Hong Kong’s Tseung Kwan O Chinese Permanent Cemetery on April 4, 2021. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Chinese short video giant Kuaishou now lets users memorialise accounts when the owners die

  • Kuaishou introduced the feature over China’s Ching Ming Festival, or tomb-sweeping day
  • Internet platforms are increasingly aware of the need to set up clear rules on handling the accounts of deceased users

Jane Zhang
Jane Zhang

Updated: 5:00pm, 6 Apr, 2021

