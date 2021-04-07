The logo of Google seen on a building at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, on September 1, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Google AI scientist Bengio resigns after company fired colleagues known for work on algorithmic bias and ethics
- Research manager Samy Bengio is the most high-profile employee to leave Google since it fired AI researchers Timnit Gebru and Margaret Mitchell
- Bengio did not mention the firings in his resignation letter, but people familiar with the matter say it played a part in his decision to leave
