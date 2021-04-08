BYD introduced the first car with the Huawei HiCar system in February. Photo: Che Pan BYD introduced the first car with the Huawei HiCar system in February. Photo: Che Pan
Huawei revs up drive for 5G-equipped smart electric cars with launch of Arcfox luxury sedan

  • The Arcfox αS HBT is the first car to get the full Huawei HI system, which includes Harmony OS, lidar and 5G
  • Huawei is looking to grow in an increasingly crowded electric car market, which includes competitors Xiaomi and Baidu, amid US sanctions

Che PanCelia Chen
Che Pan in Beijing and Celia Chen in Shenzhen

Updated: 1:37am, 8 Apr, 2021

