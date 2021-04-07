China is doubling down on efforts to build up its semiconductor industry, which has been hampered by Beijing’s tech and trade war with Washington, and a shortage of hi-tech talent. Photo: Reuters China is doubling down on efforts to build up its semiconductor industry, which has been hampered by Beijing’s tech and trade war with Washington, and a shortage of hi-tech talent. Photo: Reuters
China is doubling down on efforts to build up its semiconductor industry, which has been hampered by Beijing’s tech and trade war with Washington, and a shortage of hi-tech talent. Photo: Reuters
Semiconductor giant SMIC rewards senior Taiwanese executive with hefty compensation as China builds up chip sector’s hi-tech talent pool

  • SMIC co-chief executive Liang Mong-song’s annual salary reached US$1.53 million in 2020, up 450 per cent from a year earlier
  • He also received a flat worth US$3.4 million and 259,800 shares in the Shanghai-based contract chip maker

Josh Ye
Updated: 9:00pm, 7 Apr, 2021

