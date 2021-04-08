Staff and visitors at the MissFresh office in Beijing, China, on May 9, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg Staff and visitors at the MissFresh office in Beijing, China, on May 9, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
Tencent-backed MissFresh is said to weigh US$500 million US IPO

  • MissFresh is working with advisers for IPO preparations, said sources
  • The company could raise as much as US$1 billion in offering

Updated: 9:41am, 8 Apr, 2021

