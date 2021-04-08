Social media giant Twitter held talks in recent months about acquiring Clubhouse, but discussions have stalled. Twitter has developed its own Clubhouse-like audio-based platform called Spaces. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Twitter said to have held discussions for US$4 billion takeover of audio-based social network Clubhouse
- The two social media companies held talks in recent months, putting the valuation of Clubhouse at roughly US$4 billion
- Major tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook and Twitter, have gone to work on their own versions of Clubhouse, as the audio chat app’s popularity soared
