Twitter said to have held discussions for US$4 billion takeover of audio-based social network Clubhouse

  • The two social media companies held talks in recent months, putting the valuation of Clubhouse at roughly US$4 billion
  • Major tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook and Twitter, have gone to work on their own versions of Clubhouse, as the audio chat app’s popularity soared

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:19pm, 8 Apr, 2021

Social media giant Twitter held talks in recent months about acquiring Clubhouse, but discussions have stalled. Twitter has developed its own Clubhouse-like audio-based platform called Spaces. Photo: Agence France-Presse
