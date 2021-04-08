Sellers promote apples through live-streaming during the China Shandong International Apple Festival in Yantai, in east China’s Shandong Province, on October 27, 2020. Live-streaming e-commerce has become a popular form of shopping online in China. Photo: Xinhua
China’s e-commerce shake-up: Tiktok sister app Douyin woos merchants in direct assault on Alibaba, Pinduoduo
- Douyin E-commerce launched an offline event in a bid to bring more merchants to its platform, challenging larger online retail platforms
- Live-streaming e-commerce has become a popular method of online sales, and Douyin has many of the industry’s top sellers
Topic | ByteDance
Sellers promote apples through live-streaming during the China Shandong International Apple Festival in Yantai, in east China’s Shandong Province, on October 27, 2020. Live-streaming e-commerce has become a popular form of shopping online in China. Photo: Xinhua