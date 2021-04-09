A worker is seen at the microwave oven factory of home appliances giant Midea Group in Foshan, a city in southern China’s Guangdong province, on April 1, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
After hitting carmakers like Tesla and Sony’s PlayStation 5, chip shortages have now spread to China’s vast home appliances industry
- A global shortage in semiconductors had already disrupted manufacturing at carmakers like Tesla and production of Sony’s PlayStation 5 game consoles
- The country produces about two-thirds of the world’s air conditioners, televisions and microwave ovens, and about half of refrigerators and washing machines
Topic | Semiconductors
