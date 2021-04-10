The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China, on April 29, 2020. Photo: Reuters The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China, on April 29, 2020. Photo: Reuters
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China, on April 29, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Big Tech

Chinese tech firms can’t win trust in the West, but the companies aren’t the biggest culprit

  • Foreign suspicions over Beijing’s relations with Chinese tech companies are unlikely to go away soon, analysts say
  • Chinese firms such as ByteDance, Xiaomi and DJI, which have found global success, are struggling to ease data privacy concerns

Topic |   US-China tech war
Masha Borak
Masha Borak

Updated: 8:47am, 10 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China, on April 29, 2020. Photo: Reuters The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China, on April 29, 2020. Photo: Reuters
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China, on April 29, 2020. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE