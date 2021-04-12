JD Digits - now known as JD Technology - is a digital technology company that provides a range of financial services and products to consumers, startups, SMEs and other businesses in China. Photo: SCMP
JD Technology’s listing fate becomes a guessing game amid regulatory uncertainty
- JD Technology has been trying to move more towards “technology” with less emphasis on “financial”
- Analysts say JD Technology is now back to ground zero after the IPO pullback and regulatory changes
Topic | JD.com
JD Digits - now known as JD Technology - is a digital technology company that provides a range of financial services and products to consumers, startups, SMEs and other businesses in China. Photo: SCMP